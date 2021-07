BATON ROUGE (BRPROUD)- On Friday, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested Douglas Strong for Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in Port Allen, LA. Strong was found to be in possession of approximately 68 lbs. of methamphetamine (over 400,000 dosage units) with an approximate street value in excess of $600k, according to West Side Journal.

Strong is from Brooklyn, NY and is 58 years old.