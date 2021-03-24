New study triples estimate of red snapper in Gulf of Mexico

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, fresh red snapper is iced and ready for sale at Aquila Seafood in Bon Secour, Ala. The group that manages Gulf of Mexico fishing in federal waters says states can keep managing anglers’ catch of red snapper. The popular sport and table fish is still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing. The Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council announced the decision Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Biloxi, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new study estimates there are three times the number of red snapper previously thought to swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Congress appropriated $9.5 million for the study in 2016, as arguments grew heated between recreational anglers and federal regulators.

It estimates the Gulf holds about 110 million adult red snapper. That compares to a 2018 estimate of about 36 million.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says this should mean longer seasons for families. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries official says the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council is likely to consider revising quotas in April.