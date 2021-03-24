New study triples estimate of red snapper in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new study estimates there are three times the number of red snapper previously thought to swim in the Gulf of Mexico.
Congress appropriated $9.5 million for the study in 2016, as arguments grew heated between recreational anglers and federal regulators.
It estimates the Gulf holds about 110 million adult red snapper. That compares to a 2018 estimate of about 36 million.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says this should mean longer seasons for families. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries official says the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council is likely to consider revising quotas in April.