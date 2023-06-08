LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana is known as the sportsman’s paradise for a reason, and new data has come out to support that reputation.

According to new data found by a research team from Gambling.com, Louisiana is the number one state for fishing. The research team conducted a study that collected data in multiple categories such as overall water area, license quantity, license cost, charter cost and fishing sales.

Louisiana ranked well in license cost at $10 and water area with 9,174 square miles. According to the study, last year there were over $1.9 billion in fishing sales in Louisiana making it one of the few states to score 89 or higher in three categories.

Louisiana emerged as the number one overall fishing state in the country with a composite score of 83.6 out of 100.