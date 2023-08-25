BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has issued a new statewide burn ban due to increased fire danger.

LDAF said the previous burn ban order issued on Aug. 7 has been rescinded. A new burn was reissued with an update that all agricultural burns, including prescribed burns, are prohibited until further notice.

The issue went into effect at noon Friday and will remain in place until it’s lifted.

The Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal also issued a burn ban prohibiting all private burning with no limitations. This order is in effect as of noon August 25, 2023, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

Violation of the burn ban order could result in criminal and civil penalties.