BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — If you like to fish for speckled trout, new regulations are kicking in starting on Monday, Nov. 20. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be enforcing those new regulations along with daily creel limits.

LDWF provided a breakdown of the new regulations:

Size limit: 13-20 inches total length, only two fish included within the daily creel limit can be greater than 20 inches total length

Daily Creel: 15-fish daily limit per angler

Charter boat guides and crew will not be able to retain a creel limit while on a charter trip but may engage in fishing

These regulations are changing the current speckled trout size limit and daily creel. According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, “The current speckled trout size limit is 12” total length with a daily creel of 25 fish.”

LDWF said, “The new regulations are scheduled to ‘sunset’ at midnight, Jan. 1, 2028 and LDWF staff are required to provide an up-to-date stock assessment before the commission’s April, 2027 meeting.”

The results of that assessment could bring modifications to the regulations before midnight on January 1, 2028. Any modifications would be made by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

If you have questions about the best handling practices for speckled trout, check out this video from LDWF about how to safely release the fish.