New penalty hearing for man facing death in trooper slaying

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a Louisiana state trooper is getting a second chance to avoid a death sentence.

Kevin Daigle killed Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015. The American Press in Lake Charles says the jury that convicted Daigle in 2019 also unanimously called for a death sentence.

Now, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s office says an agreement worked out amid numerous appeals will maintain the conviction but allow a new penalty hearing.

That is the result of the defense raising questions on whether one juror was qualified to serve.