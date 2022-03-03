NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The zoo in New Orleans says near-threatened maned wolves brought to the Audubon Zoo to breed have done just that, and are rearing four puppies. Three are black and one is silver, but they’ll mature to their parents’ coloration — red coats shading to black on muzzles and long, slender legs. Maned wolves are from South America.

In this Feb. 19, 2022, photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute is a mother maned wolf, Brisa, with her new puppies at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Near-threatened maned wolves brought to New Orleans to breed have done just that, and are rearing four puppies, the Audubon Zoo announced Thursday, March 3, 2022. Three are black and one is silver, but they’ll mature to their parents’ coloration — red coats shading to black on muzzles and long, slender legs. (Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources estimates there are about 17,000 mature maned wolves in the wild, with about 90% of them in Brazil. The Audubon Zoo’s adults arrived in August 2021. The pups were born Jan. 31, but the zoo delayed the birth announcement until Thursday because many canids die very young.