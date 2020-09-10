New Orleans won’t follow state in easing virus restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city won’t be following the rest of the state in easing up on restrictions aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19.
Cantrell staked out her position Thursday, hours after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state will ease up on some restrictions beginning Friday.
Edwards did not provide details on the state’s plans.
He set a Friday afternoon news conference where details will be discussed.
Cantrell spoke at a city school system news conference.
New Orleans is preparing to return public school students to classrooms beginning Monday.
Cantrell said safely returning students in class is the city’s top priority.
