New Orleans won’t follow state in easing virus restrictions

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards smiles after a reporter’s request for details after Edwards said there would be few given at a press conference in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Edwards says the state will ease various restrictions on public gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 — but he’s withholding details for a day. Edwards said Thursday that Louisiana will move to “Phase Three” of restrictions after current restrictions expire Friday. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city won’t be following the rest of the state in easing up on restrictions aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Cantrell staked out her position Thursday, hours after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state will ease up on some restrictions beginning Friday.

Edwards did not provide details on the state’s plans.

He set a Friday afternoon news conference where details will be discussed.

Cantrell spoke at a city school system news conference.

New Orleans is preparing to return public school students to classrooms beginning Monday.

Cantrell said safely returning students in class is the city’s top priority.