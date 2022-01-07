New Orleans will host a Betty White second line parade on what would’ve been her 100th birthday

Betty White, seen here in 2012, passed away at the very end of 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. (Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There will be a second line parade to honor the life of “The Golden Girls” star, Betty White who passed at away at the age of 99 on December 31st, 2021.

The second line parade will be on Monday, January 17th at 4 p.m. starting at the corner of Bourbon Street and Canal Street. The parade will be to celebrate what would’ve been Betty’s 100th birthday.

Because Betty White was such an animal activist, there is a nation-wide campaign to donate $5 on Betty White’s birthday to any animal organization.