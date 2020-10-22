New Orleans university, health system create nursing program

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A private university in New Orleans and a health system based nearby have created a new nursing program that will guarantee clinical experience in the health system for all students.
Ochsner Health System professionals also will teach courses at Loyola University New Orleans.
University President Tania Tetlow says the enrollment website opened Wednesday for next fall, and the school hopes to have a class of 90 graduate in 2025.
Officials at a virtual news conference say getting all of their clinical experience within one health system will also help students understand its organizational structure and working.
