New Orleans sues owners over deadly hotel project collapse

FILE – This Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, shows damage of a partial collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans. Dozens of protesters marched from the site of the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel on the edge of the French Quarter to City Hall on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 demanding that something be done about the hotel and that the two bodies still inside be recovered. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say the city is suing the owners of a hotel that was under construction when it collapsed 10 months ago, killing three workers.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office announced the lawsuit against the company known as 1031 Canal Development LLC — and its contractors — on Tuesday.

New Orleans news outlets report the suit was filed at the state’s civil district court. City officials say 1031 Canal has failed to cover $12 million the city has spent to respond to the collapse and secure the area around the unstable building.

The company has not commented.