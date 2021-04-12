New Orleans shootings leave 1 teen dead, another wounded

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say two teenagers have been shot multiple times in New Orleans. A 16-year-old boy died at the scene, and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the shootings happened about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Forum Boulevard and Duane Road in the eastern part of the city.

Police say the 15-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting, and emergency workers picked him up a few blocks away.

He remained hospitalized Monday. The Orleans Parish coroner on Monday was not yet releasing the name of the teenager who was killed. A police investigation continues.