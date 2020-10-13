New Orleans Saints working with LSU to move home games to Tiger Stadium

NEW ORLEANS, La (WDSU)- The New Orleans Saints are in talks with Louisiana State University to move future home games to Baton Rouge.

Saints Senior Vice President of Communications Greg Bensel sent the following statement regarding the discussions:

“We can confirm that our game operations staff is meeting with LSU officials today to discuss potentially hosting future Saints home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership. We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option. Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved.”

The Saints have not been able to host fans in the Dome for home games this season due to coronavirus restrictions in the City of New Orleans.

LATEST POSTS