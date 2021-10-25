New Orleans Saints beat the Seahawks 13-10 on the road

SEATTLE, Or. (KTVE/KARD) — The Saints traveled to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

The black and gold just took the lead late in this game 13-10 over the Seahawks on a Brian Johnson field goal with just 2:16 left on the game glock.

Jameis Winston is 19 of 35 for 222 yards and a touchdown to Alvin Kamara in the first half.

Kamara has had himself a nice game as well with 20 carries for 51 yards but a massive 10 catches for 128 yards and that touchdown.

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has two catches on the night for 96 yards including a big one going for 84 yards and a house call.

The Saints take the W on the road, the final score 13-10.

The Saints move to 4-2 on the season and play host to the first place Buccaneers next Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in New Orleans.