New Orleans resident has serious West Nile case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City of New Orleans says a city resident has a serious case of West Nile virus. The city says an airplane will spray part of the city for mosquitoes Tuesday night.

A news release Monday evening said the state health department reports that the infected resident has a case involving the brain or nervous system.

The symptoms began showing up the week of Aug. 13.

Weather permitting, an insecticide against southern house mosquitoes will be sprayed between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday.