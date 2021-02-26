New Orleans relaxing pandemic restrictions as numbers fall

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ mayor says coronavirus pandemic restrictions are being relaxed, starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

A news release from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office said the past 30 days have shown a sustained decrease in case counts, transmission rate, and positivity rate.

The statement Thursday said groups of up to 75 may gather indoors and 150 outdoors, and restaurants, bars and other businesses can seat up to 15 people at a table.

Indoor stadiums may admit up to 15% of the maximum number of fans usually allowed, with outdoor stadiums admitting up to 25%.