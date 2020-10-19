New Orleans relaxes COVID-19 rules, will investigate crowds

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say they’ll investigate crowds that gathered in the French Quarter after the city relaxed coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Saturday was the first day that bars could have outdoor seats under guidelines set by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

WWL-TV reports that a series of tweets on Sunday said officials had been made aware of crowds gathering in the French Quarter and would enforce the rules.

Under the city’s guidelines, bars may have outdoor seats for up to 25% of their normal capacity or 50 people — whichever is smaller.