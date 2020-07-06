New Orleans police’s first Black woman officer has died

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The first Black woman to serve as an officer in the New Orleans Police Department has died.

The police department announced Yvonne Bechet’s death on Twitter Sunday.

The police force said on Twitter the legacy of Bechet’s 22-year service with the department will “never be forgotten.”

WWNO-FM previously reported Bechet was one of the first seven women to enter the department’s Academy in 1968.

The radio station reported in 2018 Bechet eventually rose up the ranks to serve as a deputy superintendent in the police force.

She also worked as an undercover narcotics officer and a commander of the community relations division.

