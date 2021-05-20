New Orleans police officer arrested, accused of rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans police officer has been arrested after a woman accused him of rape. Officer Gerry Paul was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of second-degree rape.

That’s punishable by five to 40 years in prison if convicted. It’s not known if Paul has secured an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

New Orleans Police spokesman Gary Sheets said in a news release Thursday that the 29-year-old officer joined the force in 2018 and was assigned to the Fifth District.

He has since been placed on emergency suspension while an investigation is conducted.