NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department says its first Black superintendent has died. A tweet from the department says Warren Woodfork Sr. died Wednesday. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that he was 85 years old.

Woodfork was appointed in 1985 by the city’s first Black mayor, Dutch Morial, and was kept on by the second, Sidney Barthelemy. Woodfork retired in 1991. WGNO-TV reports that Barthelemy says he thinks Woodfork was a great chief who worked hard and was very concerned about what was happening in the city.