NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans today announced their NBA 2K24 2023 Summer League schedule, presented by TripADeal, which will take place July 7-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

New Orleans will begin summer league play on Friday, July 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by games against the Golden State Warriors (July 9), Phoenix Suns (July 11), and Charlotte Hornets (July 13). The date and opponent for the Pelicans’ fifth game will be determined by the results of the first four games.

The 18th NBA 2K24 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games July 7-14, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals on Sunday, July 16 (3 p.m. CT on ESPN and 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2). The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. The tiebreak criteria to determine the four playoff teams are available here. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 15 or Sunday, July 16.

All 76 games of the 11-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews) or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App or

NBA App.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com.

PELICANS 2023 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE