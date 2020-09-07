New Orleans officials express concern over Labor Day crowds

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are expressing concerns about large crowds in New Orleans over the Labor Day weekend.

City officials warned Sunday that the activity could cause a spike in coronavirus cases and that businesses violating rules will face citations.

City officials said on Friday and Saturday that they had had 36 calls about large gatherings and another 46 calls for business non-compliance.

The city said code enforcement officers will be performing door-to-door checks to ensure food providers and restaurants are enforcing the guidelines regarding social distancing and facial coverings and the sale of go-cups.

Public health officials say Labor Day gatherings could cause a spike in COVID-19 cases, similar to what happened after Memorial Day and July Fourth celebrations.