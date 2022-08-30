NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A New Orleans nun who was kidnapped in West Africa has been found alive after five months of captivity, according to the Archdiocese’s Facebook page.

Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson, who was abducted from a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso in April, was found alive almost six months later. This is according to congregational leader of the Marianites, Sister Ann Lacour.

Details on the 87-year-old’s disappearance were not available in the early reports of her discovery. During the abduction, we’re told Tennyson was taken to an unknown destination by an unidentified armed man. The convent she was staying at with other religious women was then vandalized.

Tennyson had been stationed in Yalgo since 2014 after previously ministering to those in New Orleans. It is unknown if she will return to the United States or will remain in Africa.

This is a developing story with more information to come as details become available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.