New Orleans mayor asks lawmakers for aid, gets skepticism

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening the newly built main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La. Cantrell came to the Louisiana Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, to ask for money to help the city’s coronavirus-damaged budget, but Republican lawmakers questioned her economic reopening decisions rather than offering her promises of aid. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell came to the Louisiana Capitol to ask for money to help the city’s coronavirus-damaged budget.

But Republican lawmakers Tuesday questioned her economic reopening decisions rather than offering her promises of aid.

The Democratic mayor told the House Appropriations Committee the city faces a $150 million budget gap and city employees are being furloughed.

Cantrell was seeking a greater share of federal coronavirus aid from lawmakers than New Orleans has received so far through a program run by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration.

Republicans peppered Cantrell with questions about why she’s continued locally tougher restrictions on businesses and activities than what Edwards has allowed statewide.