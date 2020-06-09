New Orleans krewe captain urged to resign over online post

Bourbon Street during 2016 Mardi Gras24819200-159532

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dozens of float lieutenants with the New Orleans-based Mystic Krewe of Nyx say they’ll resign over a social media post by its captain, which some current and former members say was racist.

News outlets report Captain Julie Lea posted an image of a black child holding the face of a white child with the words “Our souls are the same color” and the hashtag “All Lives Matter.” The post was deleted and Lea apologized. Some members wrote the captain a letter saying the post was offensive.

At least 27 float lieutenants vowed to leave the group unless Lea stepped down by 5 p.m. Monday. She refused to resign Monday via a letter by her attorney.

