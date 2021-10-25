New Orleans Jazz Museum debuts new Disney jazz exhibit featuring ‘Soul’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is the undisputed birthplace of jazz. And with that distinction, it is only natural that the city will host the debut of Disney’s “Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” at the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Tuesday (Oct. 26).

The regional museum exhibit, which also make stops in Kansas City and New York, features characters from Disney and Pixar’s animated film “Soul” as they take visitors on a virtual tour of the history of jazz via the Play Disney Parks app.

The exhibit will also include a unique collection of artifacts curated by the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

For more information on the event, check out the museum’s official website.