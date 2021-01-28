New Orleans emergency head to return after 60-day suspension

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Bourbon Street is a sea of humanity on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. A subdued Carnival season begins Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic put an end to the crowd-heavy balls and street parades that draw thousands of people to the city every year. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The emergency preparedness director for the city of New Orleans will be allowed to return to his job following his arrest on a driving-while-intoxicated charge.

But Collin Arnold will first complete a suspension that has been extended from 20 to 60 days. And New Orleans news outlets report that he also will lose his driving privilege for city vehicles.

Arnold has long had a prominent role in the city during emergencies such as approaching hurricanes.

He has pleaded not guilty to careless driving and drunk driving charges following an accident earlier this month. The accident involved a city-owned vehicle.