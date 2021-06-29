New Orleans doughnut chain expands to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A New Orleans-based doughnut chain is branching into Mississippi. District Donuts already has five locations in New Orleans and one at a Las Vegas hotel.

Now, the Clarion Ledger reports, the business is taking over a space in Jackson. A complete remodeling of the space will include indoor and outdoor seating.

District is taking over the spot that was home to Campbell’s Craft Donuts in Jackson’s Bellhaven Town Center.

That popular shop closed in February after struggling to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.