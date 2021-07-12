New Orleans-area film, TV studio buys old Ford building

ARABI, La. (AP) — A New Orleans-area film and TV studio plans to expand into a building that opened in 1923 as an assembly plant for Model T Fords.

The Ranch Film Studios did not say what it paid for the 225,000-square-foot building in Arabi. But the company says it plans to raise $35 million to complete the historic restoration and $35 million to create film stages and spaces for tech, gaming, and film related companies.  

Arabi is less than a 10-minute drive away from the studio in Chalmette. The Ranch’s current studio was created from what was left of two big-box stores blighted by Hurricane Katrina.

