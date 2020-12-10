LIVE AT 11 A.M.: New name to be announced for Bossier City arena

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new name is set to be announced Thursday morning for the arena in Bossier City formerly known as the CenturyLink Center.

A news conference is planned for 11 a.m. at the arena where city officials and ASM Global representatives are expected to reveal the corporate name it will bear in exchange for sponsorship of the 4,000-seat multi-purpose venue.

ASM Global is the company that manages the arena in partnership with the city.

Naming rights for the arena were put up for bid in July 2019 after CenturyLink announced it would not renew its contract, which expired in October 2020. The Monroe-based telephone company had paid the City of Bossier City $3,250,000 to have the naming rights to the arena for the past ten years.

Before that, the facility built in 2000 was known as the Bossier City Arena.

Nearly $10 million worth of renovations and upgrades to the CenturyLink Center were completed in 2019. It’s been home to the Shreveport-Bossier Battle Wings AFL team and Shreveport-Bossier Mudbugs CHL team and hosted everything from hot tub exhibitions to concerts featuring big names such as Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, P!nk, and KISS. It also served as the venue for the Olympic qualifying for Women’s Volleyball in August 2019, the only event of its kind in the United States.

The invitation to Thursday’s naming announcement appears to hint at a Brookshires sponsorship.

“Please join us for a Press Conference to announce our new Naming Rights Partner – Sure to be a super one!”

Based in Tyler, the firm operates more than 180 stores in the region under the brands of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market.