New mediation option set up for Ida home insurance disputes

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marsh grass from flooding sits in a window of destroyed hom in Ironton, La., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A month after Hurricane Ida, small communities along Louisiana’s southeastern coast are still without power or running water. Some residents have lost most of their possessions to the storm’s floodwaters. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Homeowners and insurance companies haggling over Hurricane Ida damage claims can take advantage of a new mediation program announced by Louisiana’s Department of Insurance. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon detailed the program at a livestreamed news conference Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

Two companies that provide the mediation service have agreed to provide the service for such residential claims for a flat fee of $600. The policyholder or the insurance company can request mediation, and the other party is free to accept or reject the invitation. Donelon said the program can help insurers avoid the cost of expensive litigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories