WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1st, Louisiana police will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person’s home without a warrant. In addition, smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal.

These two laws, among many others that were passed in this year’s Louisiana Legislative session, are set to go into effect Monday related to the regulation of marijuana.

Act 473, is the one that prohibits police from using the smell of marijuana coming from a person’s home as probable cause for a search without a warrant.

Act 478 is the other new law that prohibits smoking, and vaping marijuana in vehicles while on state highways and roadways. Drivers who violate this law will receive fines and citations for a non-moving violation, which will not affect their driving record.

To learn more about new Louisiana laws, visit legis.la.gov