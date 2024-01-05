LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Medical watchdog ‘Do No Harm’ filed a lawsuit against the Governor of Louisiana alleging unlawful racial quota on the state’s medical board.

Do No Harm (DHN) aims to protect healthcare from discrimination from employers, medical schools, and providers.

The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners regulates, licenses, and investigates doctors to ensure they meet the standards of the professions. The Louisiana BME has 10 members appointed by the governor, with nine physicians and one member of the public.

In 2018, Governor John Bell Edwards enacted a law requiring the governor to appoint every other newly appointed member for certain board slots based on their race.

The legislature states, ‘Because of the racial mandates imposed,’ Edwards must ensure that at least two of the seats with a racial mandate are filled by ‘minority’ candidates during the next appointment cycle.’

The lawsuit has been filed with the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Shreveport Division.

The nonprofit states the legislature is ‘blatant racial discrimination’ against individuals who sit on the Louisiana BME and serves no legitimate purpose.

“This type of discriminatory mandate is not only unconstitutional but also reflects the politicization of healthcare that is dangerous for patients and physicians. Expertise should be the determining factor, and Louisiana must get rid of discriminatory practices to refocus on medical excellence,” emphasized Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, Chairman of Do No Harm.

DNH states qualified potential board appointees will not be given equal consideration for the seats that will come open, which is a violation of their Fourteenth Amendment protections.

“Choosing candidates to oversee the critical aspect of the state’s medical field based on anything other than merit is corrosive to the mission and perception of the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners,” states Dr. Goldfarb.

The litigation lawsuit, filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of DNH, seeks a permanent prohibitory injunction preventing the Louisiana Governor from enforcing the racial mandate.

DNH organization is comprised of over 6,000 medical professionals, students, policymakers, and other interested members of the general public; including individuals who are licensed physicians in Louisiana.

The lawsuit was filed against Governor Edwards in his official capacity as Governor of Louisiana over the 2018 law. Jeff Landry will take Edwards’ place as Governor on January 8th.

At this time, the office of Governor Edwards respectfully declines to offer a comment on the lawsuit, as it has been referred to the office of Landry.