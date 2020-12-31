New laws: Tougher rules for Louisiana car accident lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana motorists filing car accident lawsuits will encounter tougher rules to win damage awards.
The provisions come in a new law championed by the state’s business lobby that takes effect Friday and that backers hope will lower the state’s hefty insurance premiums.
The new law is the most high-profile of two dozen statutes taking effect with the new year.
It’s aimed at lessening the money people can receive from insurance companies and businesses in car-wreck lawsuits.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, the majority-GOP Legislature and businesses lobbyists struck a deal on the civil litigation changes in a June special session, but set the start date for Friday.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Hawley’s plan to object to Electoral College results derided as political stunt
- Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020
- Arkansas health secretary extends bar, restaurant curfew
- UPDATE: MPD makes an arrest in the Christmas Day shooting that killed two
- 2 detained in Louisiana after possible bomb on plane