New laws: Tougher rules for Louisiana car accident lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana motorists filing car accident lawsuits will encounter tougher rules to win damage awards.

The provisions come in a new law championed by the state’s business lobby that takes effect Friday and that backers hope will lower the state’s hefty insurance premiums.

The new law is the most high-profile of two dozen statutes taking effect with the new year.

It’s aimed at lessening the money people can receive from insurance companies and businesses in car-wreck lawsuits.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, the majority-GOP Legislature and businesses lobbyists struck a deal on the civil litigation changes in a June special session, but set the start date for Friday.