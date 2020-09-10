New Iberia Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Firearms Charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The United States Department of Justice says a New Iberia man was sentenced to 3 years in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Skyland Washington, 32, previously entered a plea of guilty to the charge in United States

District Court on February 13, 2020.

An Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and Louisiana State Police Trooper were

dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle traffic accident in New Iberia on June 12, 2017.

Investigators say when they arrived on the scene they made contact with Washington, who they say was the driver of the vehicle.

Officers say they noticed a handgun in the vehicle at Washington’s feet and after further investigation, they discovered the handgun was reported stolen.

Officers say Washington had previously been convicted of a felony and an arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Washington has previous felony convictions in Iberia Parish, Louisiana, for simple

burglary and possession of cocaine (2009).

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The ATF, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go here.