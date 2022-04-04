UPDATE: The Louisiana State Police issued a follow-up report on Sunday evening stating that the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls of a vehicle that ran off the highway and was partially submerged.

Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle that had traveled off the road and into a marsh. The vehicle was reportedly occupied by the driver, 19-year-old Kendell Prembrook of Laplace, and passenger, 20-year-old Jacoby Williams of Gramercy.

During the encounter with the two occupants, a deputy reportedly fired one shot from his duty weapon, striking Williams. Deputies immediately transported Williams to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

One AK-47 style firearm and one 9mm handgun were recovered from the scene.

Louisiana State Police will provide additional information as the investigation develops.

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police confirmed to WGNO that an investigation is underway regarding a deputy-involved shooting that occurred near LaPlace around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to an LSP Troop B representative, the U.S. Highway 51 entrance ramp to Interstate 10 West is closed to traffic as the investigators from the LSP Bureau of Investigations work the scene.

The LSP’s Evidence Control Unit was called in to assist the BOI at the location.

The deputy involved works for the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.

I-10W entrance from U.S. Highway 51 where a deputy-involved shooting took place in St. John the Baptist Parish on Sunday, April 3, 2022 (Photo: Jordan Lippincott

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency.

There are no further details available at this time.