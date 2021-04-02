New complaint hits Louisiana legislators’ ‘dark money’ group

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new complaint by a conservative Republican is alleging that Louisiana’s top GOP House and Senate leaders are engaging in improper political activities through a nonprofit they created to promote their agenda.

Michael Lunsford is asking the Louisiana Board of Ethics to investigate whether Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder are violating campaign finance laws with their organization Leading Louisiana Forward.

The organization is run by Republican political consultant Lionel Rainey. Rainey defended the nonprofit as complying with all laws.

It is registered as a tax-exempt social welfare organization that doesn’t have to disclose its donors and can’t participate in politics as its “primary activity.”