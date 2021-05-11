New aviation academy in the Capital City is first of its kind in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One local school is a one-of-a-kind experience in hopes of inspiring more students to pursue STEM careers.

Helix Aviation Academy is inspired and informed by the unique local assets around it. Located in North Baton Rouge at the Baton Rouge Airport, the aviation academy is uniquely situated to provide students with exposure to professionals and experiences related to the field of aviation.

Recent studies by the Federal Aviation Association and the Aviation Technician Education Council have shown that there is an impending shortage in both technician and pilot related careers, and the market for drone pilots and engineers is expanding dramatically.

Helix Community Schools’ vision focuses on student success via career pathways and rigorous academics. Helix Community Schools Vision: Helix Community Schools offers unique career pathways and rigorous, innovative academic experiences that empower students to transform themselves, their families, and their communities.

Helix Aviation Academy will open with a 6th grade class in the 2021-22 school year. The following year, the aviation academy will add a 7th grade and an 8th grade in 2023-24 school year. In the 2024-25 school year, an elementary program will open with grades K-2. Thereafter, Helix Aviation Academy will continue to expand until the 2027-28 school year, reaching full capacity and providing students with a full K-12 experience.

