National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Union Parish

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The National Weather Service in Shreveport confirms there was a tornado that touched down during the severe storms on Wednesday, March 17.

According to NWS Shreveport, the damage report confirms that an EF-1 tornado struck about six miles west of Farmerville just before 2:30 p.m.

The NWS report says the tornado touched down along Edmond’s Creek and moved northeast. The tornado snapped and uprooted hundreds of trees along the damage path.

Reports from the path of the storm show there was damage to homes, awnings, and vehicles; and most of that damage was from falling trees.

NWS storm team says the path ended just north of Louisiana Highway 2 west of Farmerville. The report says the maximum wind speeds were around 95 miles per hour, the damage path was 2.7 miles long, and the widest part of the path was 766 yards wide.

The survey team also looked at damage about 4 miles northeast of Dubach in Lincoln Parish. This team also found damage along Louisiana Highway 151. The damage along Highway 151 was caused by a thunderstorm downburst of approximately 85 miles per hour.