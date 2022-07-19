NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An officer with the Natchitoches Police Department passed away unexpectedly Saturday due to what is believed to be a heat-related illness.

Officer Brian Olliff was working downtown when he suffered a medical emergency. NPD says he served with the force for more than 20 years.

A Visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home on 848 Keyser Ave. His funeral will take place at the First Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m., followed by a procession to Memory Lawn Cemetery.

Officer Olliff’s family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.