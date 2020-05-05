Natchitoches police arrest two additional suspects in April gunfight

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department has made two arrests in connection with an April gunfight on July Street in Natchitoches.

Dangelo Brimsey, 21, and a 17-year-old juvenile were taken into custody for their part in the shootings, which took place on July Street near Dean Street on the last Sunday in April.

Two other participants in the gunfire exchange, Donnie Mitchell, 26, and Damarrius Manning, 25, were taken into custody earlier.

At around 7 p.m. on April 26, Natchitoches Police responded to responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 800 block of July Street.

When NPD officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that two vehicles began to exchange gunfire with several individuals in front of a residence.

After a search of the area, officers were able to locate the two vehicles involved in the shooting parked at a residence on Jordan Street. Officers arrested Mitchell and Manning, 25, both of Natchitoches, who occupied the vehicles involved, charging them with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

In the course of their investigation, detectives developed Brimsey and the juvenile as the suspects who allegedly returned fire at the vehicles from the front yard of the July Street home and obtained a warrant for their arrest.

The two were located this week, and taken into custody without incident and each on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.