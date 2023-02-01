JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A 20-year-old nanny was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile in her care, authorities said.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched Tuesday to a residence on Son Guillote Road in Jennings, in reference to a subject threatening self-harm. The complainant said his live-in nanny had threatened to access a knife to harm herself and he pushed her out of the kitchen.

Authorities said that an argument began when he found Snap Chat messages between the Nanny and his 15-year-old son involving inappropriate sexual behavior between the adult and juvenile.

Izabella Rose Quistorf, 20, of Two Rivers, Wisc., was transported to Ochsner’s Jennings hospital for evaluation. Once released Quistorf was booked into the parish jail on one count carnal knowledge of a juvenile.