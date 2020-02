LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police have identified the man killed in Monday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

LSP say 40-year-old Jeremy Todd Baham was killed at the Cypress Bend Townhouses at the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Locksley Drive.

State Police have also confirmed to KLFY that the police officer who was wounded during the shooting has been released from the hospital and is recovering.