HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Two people are dead after detectives say their bodies were discovered in a Terrebonne Parish hotel room.

According to details released by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Holiday Inn on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma around 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The 911 caller said a housekeeper had discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside a hotel room.

When police arrived, they found the bodies of the two people, both of whom had been shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

An early investigation identified the man as 36-year-old Sloudies Keith Mosley of Houma. The woman’s identity was not disclosed due to the pending notification of her family.

Although the investigation remains ongoing, early signs indicated Mosely fatally shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. The shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute, Sheriff Timothy Soignet said.

Other details regarding the incident were unavailable, however, we’re told updates will be released as the investigation continues.

The sheriff extended his condolences to the victims’ families upon the news of the shooting.

“These types of cases are always devastating for not only the families and friends of those involved, but for the communities we serve,” said Soignet. “Our agency is blessed with an amazing group of Detectives and Deputies who will always do what is necessary to bring some sense of closure to the families.”

