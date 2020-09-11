Multiple Louisiana agencies work together to arrest kidnapper

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD)- Nehru Davis was accused of “taking a child that did not belong to him” on September 8, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Davis, 20, was arrested in Houma and is facing these charges:

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Kidnapping

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

The mother of the child informed police the following:

“The child’s mother advised that Mr. Davis, who is the father of her youngest child, came to her residence to retrieve some belongings. Shortly after arriving, Mr. Davis began to “flash out” and began arguing with his child’s mother. During this time, Mr. Davis entered the bedroom of the residence and destroyed a 65” television. Further witness statements advised that as the altercation continued outside the residence, the mother who was holding their 6 month old child was being chased by Mr. Davis with a knife while making death threats. The infant was eventually brought to one of the neighbors that was witnessing the altercation, while Mr. Davis re-entered the residence and took the mothers other 1 year old toddler that did not belong to him and fled the scene in his vehicle at high rate of speed”, according to TPD.

The child was located safe and sound.

It took a collaborative effort from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Thibidoux Parish Sheriff’s Office and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to apprehend Davis.

