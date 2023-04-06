SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Multiple children were injured after detectives say a Slidell school bus was rear-ended on Thursday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Pearl Street and Cane Avenue — only blocks away from Little Oak Middle and Boyet Junior High schools.

Detectives say the school bus was loaded with nearly 30 children when it was rear-ended by a sedan driven by a woman named Angelle Paul. The exact time of the crash was not given.

Paul, two children riding in the sedan, and two students aboard the bus were all transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. A third student was also taken to a hospital as a precaution by their parent.

The STPSO says Paul will be cited for the crash on the following charges:

Careless operation

Failure to use child restraints

Driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Following the crash, Sheriff Randy Smith is urging the public to pay attention when driving near schools, especially in the morning and afternoons.

