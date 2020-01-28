Ms. man arrested for stealing six head of cattle from La. livestock sale barn

TANGIPAHOA, La. (KLFY)– 23-year-old Colson Lambert of Mississippi is behind bars after officials say he stole six head of cattle from a Tangipahoa Parish livestock sale barn.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) received a complaint from a public livestock market in Tangipahoa Parish that someone illegally removed cattle from the livestock market and took them out of state.

LDAF officials say investigators were able to link Lambert to the theft through video from security cameras.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “Our public livestock markets provide a legitimate and professional avenue to sell livestock from local producers. Our brand inspectors move swiftly to respond to complaints in an effort to recover stolen property.”

All six head of cattle were recovered by LDAF brand inspectors and have been returned to the sale barn.

Lambert is charged with six counts of theft of livestock.