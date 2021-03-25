MPD appoints first female Assistant Chief of Police

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– It was a historic day for the City of Monroe. Mary Ann Tellis said it was a long journey getting to this day.

“When I first got hired, I wanted to be a police officer, but they did not have a spot that was open,” Tellis said.

Tellis has worked for the Monroe Police Department for more than 30 years. She was first hired as a Record Clerk in 1988. After 33 years of hard work and determination, she worked her way up and has finally gone further than any other woman in the department.

This is the first time a woman has ever taken on the position of Assistant Chief of Police for the Monroe Police Department.

“I feel honored and blessed,” Tellis said.

While it was a long time coming for the department, Mayor Friday Ellis said it didn’t take long under his administration.

“I could tell you when that name came across there was no question,” Mayor Ellis said. “This is her legacy of hard work and determination here in this city. She’s as deserving as anybody here.”

Tellis said there are many other females in the department who played a huge role in how she got here today.

“Words sometimes can’t decribe it, but I have so many great women that paved the way before me that gave me what I needed to be here,” Tellis said.

She said now it’s her turn to pave the way for the younger generation..

“I hope some little girl will look at me and say ‘I can do this’ Dream big and if you fall, get back up,” Tellis said.