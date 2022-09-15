LAROSE, La. (WGNO) — On September, 14, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and trailer in Lafourche Parish. According to LSP, 36-year-old Chad Lee of Cut Off was killed in the accident.

The Louisiana State Police were notified of the crash around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street. According to State Troopers, Lee was riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle north on LA Hwy 308 at a high speed when at the same time, a ford F-350 was southbound and pulling a trailer about to complete a left turn onto 19th Street. The motorcycle then struck the trailer as it was turning.

Troopers say, Lee, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash and suffered from serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated but died later on the same day. The other driver involved was not injured according to LSP.

The driver of the truck took a breathalyzer test which showed no alcohol was detected. Lee’s results are still being processed. The crash is still being investigated.