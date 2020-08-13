Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Rapides Parish

Rapides Parish (08/13/20)— On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Philadelphia Road southeast of LA Highway 28 East.

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Cody Winstead of Deville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Winstead was traveling northwest on Philadelphia Road on a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle.

For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. This action ejected Winstead from the motorcycle.

Winstead, who was wearing an approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Speeding is a suspected factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains an on-going investigation. Crash investigators are working to confirm if this motorcycle was previously involved in a pursuit with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office prior to the crash.

